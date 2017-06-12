White Sox raising prostate cancer awareness
The White Sox joined teams across Major League Baseball on Father's Day Weekend by wearing specialty uniforms, caps, and other equipment to raise prostate cancer awareness. This year's efforts also include the annual Prostate Cancer Foundation "Home Run Challenge."
