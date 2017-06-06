White Sox Q&A: Future focus on Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada and the upcoming draft

The White Sox have hit a bit of a rebuilding-season funk, entering their three-game series against the Rays on Tuesday with a 24-31 record and a five-game losing streak. What improvements has Giolito made recently to spark this run of solid outings? How can he stay consistent? - Doug S., Mount Prospect After Lucas Giolito threw his seven-inning no-hitter during a double-header for Triple-A Charlotte on May 25, the 22-year-old right-hander said on a conference call with Chicago reporters that he felt everything "click" in that outing - his delivery, his command and his confidence.

