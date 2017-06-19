White Sox prospects on the move in Minors

While Avisail Garcia is trying to put the final touches on an American League All-Star campaign in the big leagues, several members of the Chicago White Sox farm system enjoyed All-Star festivities of their own. But what else has stood out from the Sox system? For one, a series of roster shufflings saw 25 prospects change affiliates with the second half of the Minor League season starting, and 31 of the 40 White Sox Draftees are now under contract and will soon be a part of the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.