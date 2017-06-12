White Sox prospect Robert hits first ...

White Sox prospect Robert hits first homer

14 hrs ago

Luis Robert's first at-bat as a member of the White Sox organization resulted in a one-out grounder to the pitcher, stranding a runner at third base for the South Siders' Dominican Summer League squad on Monday. His second at-bat in the third inning featured a little more impact, as he hit a long home run to left field.

Chicago, IL

