White Sox place Gonzalez on 10-day DL
The White Sox placed starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's series finale in Toronto with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder. The move is retroactive to June 15, the day after Gonzalez made his last start against Baltimore.
