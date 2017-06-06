White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon hit hard in rehab start in Class A

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon threw 71 pitches in a rehab start for Class A Winston-Salem on Tuesday evening, and he had to shake off a little rust while pitching in his first competitive game in more than two months. Rodon has been on the disabled list since the start of the season while recovering from bursitis in his left shoulder and hasn't pitched in a game since March 19 in spring training.

