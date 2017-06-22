White Sox Minor League Update: June 2...

White Sox Minor League Update: June 22, 2017

With three of the four White Sox' full-season affiliates opening up their second halves, the organization made a massive amount of promotions on Thursday, most of them involving players going from Kannapolis to Winston-Salem. After finishing the first half 24-46, Winston-Salem stands a chance of becoming far more interesting over the last two-plus months.



