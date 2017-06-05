White Sox get strong outing from Holl...

White Sox get strong outing from Holland in 8-1 win

Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago's five-run first inning, Derek Holland pitch eight strong innings and the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 Sunday. Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, including his fifth home run -- a solo shot in the third inning -- and Matt Davidson added two hits and two RBIs.

