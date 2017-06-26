White Sox farm system ranks third

One of the perks of a Minor League rehab assignment is an organization's young prospects are exposed to Major League talent and wisdom, something the Chicago White Sox have seen plenty of with injuries shelving several veterans. Right-hander James Shields and left-hander Carlos Rodon each are among those who have spent time in the Minors in recent weeks due to injury, which each giving rave reviews of a White Sox farm system that entered the season ranked third-best in baseball, according to "There's a lot of talent," Rodon said.

