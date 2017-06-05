White Sox claim Hanson from Pirates
Prior to Friday night's game in Cleveland, the White Sox claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from the Pirates. Hanson, a 24-year-old hailing from the Dominican Republic, was batting .193 with two triples and eight runs scored in 37 games with Pittsburgh before being placed on waivers June 2. Hanson debuted for Pittsburgh in May 2016, and he maintains rookie status this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC