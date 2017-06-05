White Sox claim Hanson from Pirates

Prior to Friday night's game in Cleveland, the White Sox claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from the Pirates. Hanson, a 24-year-old hailing from the Dominican Republic, was batting .193 with two triples and eight runs scored in 37 games with Pittsburgh before being placed on waivers June 2. Hanson debuted for Pittsburgh in May 2016, and he maintains rookie status this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.