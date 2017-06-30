White Sox beat Judge, Yankees 4-3; Nats top Cubs
Following a frightening moment for Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler in the first inning of his major league debut, Melky Cabrera and David Robertson combined to foil Aaron Judge, and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night. Fowler was set to have surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee after being carted off the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC