White Sox beat Judge, Yankees 4-3; Nats top Cubs

19 hrs ago

Following a frightening moment for Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler in the first inning of his major league debut, Melky Cabrera and David Robertson combined to foil Aaron Judge, and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night. Fowler was set to have surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee after being carted off the field.

Chicago, IL

