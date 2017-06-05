Upton, Jay Heroes for Tigers, Cubs; F...

Upton, Jay Heroes for Tigers, Cubs; Firemen Disappoint Sox, Caps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

David Robertson served up a three-run homer to Justin Upton in the bottom of the ninth inning yesterday as the Tigers swept the visiting White Sox out of Comerica Park, 7-4. Both teams have Monday off before resuming action with three-game series openers tomorrow evening, as Chicago plays the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, and Detroit entertains the Los Angeles Angels in a game you can hear at 6:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC