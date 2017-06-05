Upton, Jay Heroes for Tigers, Cubs; Firemen Disappoint Sox, Caps

David Robertson served up a three-run homer to Justin Upton in the bottom of the ninth inning yesterday as the Tigers swept the visiting White Sox out of Comerica Park, 7-4. Both teams have Monday off before resuming action with three-game series openers tomorrow evening, as Chicago plays the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, and Detroit entertains the Los Angeles Angels in a game you can hear at 6:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.