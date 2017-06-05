Uk PM decries 'too much tolerance of extremism' after deadly terror attack

"The bilateral U.S.-Canada relatio... Lexington Raceway 6/4 NESmith Late Models #1 85 Josh Leonard 92 Delbert Smith 1 Colton Osborn 83d Denton Duncan 6c Cale Osborn 92s Dan Smith 5s Dylan Schmer 55 C... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEWashington 11, Oakland 10AMERICAN LEAGUEToronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4Boston 7, Baltim... -- In the wake of what British Prime Minister Theresa May has called a "brutal terrorist attack" in London late Saturday night, President Donald Trump took to Twi... -- Wonder Woman displayed some serious girl power this weekend with an estimated $100 million dollar opening -- the biggest for a female-directed feature, $15 mi... -- President Trump is expected to announce Monday that he will move to privatize the nation's air traffic control system as part of an infrastructure reform push ... -- The number of children who ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.