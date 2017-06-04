Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness
Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rGTiEv Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. DETROIT - Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander left Sunday's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.
