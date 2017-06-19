Thursday's MLB games

Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history. MINNEAPOLIS - Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

