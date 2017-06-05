Thunderstorms could dampen Friday's Cleveland Indians game,...
Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera scores ahead of the tag by Cleveland Indians Yan Gomees, 8th inning, at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on April 13, 2107. Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera scores ahead of the tag by Cleveland Indians Yan Gomees, 8th inning, at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on April 13, 2107.( CLEVELAND, Ohio - Heading to Progressive Field this weekend to watch the Indians take on the Chicago White Sox? Get ready for some steamy temperatures, and possible thunderstorms on Friday.
