Swimming standout stunned a " hea s now a member of the Chicago White Sox

Sam Abbott, a three-time state MVP in water polo for Curtis High school, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the eighth round. He's the first prep player from Washington to be selected in the 2017 baseball draft.
