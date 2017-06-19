Sox Test Twins, Coop on a -56, Kopech...

Sox Test Twins, Coop on a -56, Kopech Makes All-Star Start and Morea

11 hrs ago Read more: MLB.com

After winning consecutive series against the Orioles and Blue Jays and five of their last seven games, the White Sox begin the second and final leg of their six-game road trip tonight with the opener of a three-game series vs. the Twins. The Good Guys return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday to start a 10-game homestand against the A's, Yankees and Rangers.

Chicago, IL

