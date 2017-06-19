Sox confident Miguel Gonzalez can regain success from 2016
Perhaps we have some answers to the mysterious question that has loomed since mid-May: What happened to the reinvented Miguel Gonzalez the White Sox saw just last season? Gonzalez started off the 2017 season with a 3.18 ERA in six starts. But that quickly changed, as Gonzalez's ERA spiked to 7.35 from May 12th to his last start on June 14th.
