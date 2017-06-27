Sox Century: June 27, 1917
Back in Boston, the White Sox had a chance to sweep a four-game series, but instead had to settle for a split after blowing leads in both ends of the doubleheader finale . Today against Detroit, the White Sox were able to pay it forward to the Tigers, taking both games of their second consecutive doubleheader via the comeback.
