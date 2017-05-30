Red Sox hopeful for Pedroia's return on Friday
Dustin Pedroia 's sprained left wrist is improving by the day, and the Red Sox feel he is on track to return as soon as he is eligible -- on Friday night at Fenway Park against the Tigers. "Very good," said Red Sox manager John Farrell.
