Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on DL with broken hip after slide
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, left, is helped by team trainer Ron Porterfield after injuring his leg sliding into first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier left the game.
