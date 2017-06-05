Q, Sox Ready to Notch Series Win After Saturday Night Triumph
The White Sox rebounded nicely from Friday night's loss with a 5-3 victory over the Tribe in the middle game of the three-game set at Progressive Field. The Sox knocked out 14 hits in the winning effort.
