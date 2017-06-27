Promotions Leverage Cubs-Sox 'Crossto...

Promotions Leverage Cubs-Sox 'Crosstown Classic'

BP Products North America Inc., official fuel sponsor of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, has launched a digital platform, BPLittleThings.com, that asks both Cubs and White Sox fans to share one "little thing" that makes Chicago baseball special to them as part of the "Little Things That Fuel Chicago Baseball" promotion. Through August, a select number of eligible fan entries will be displayed in dynamic advertisements around the city on the Red Line, at bus shelters and through unique outdoor projections at U.S. Cellular Field and near Wrigley Field.[image-nocss] BP is also supporting the campaign through a multimedia advertising effort including radio, print and digital buys.

