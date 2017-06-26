Podcast: #56 Forever
He shares his favorite moments interviewing Buehrle, what he was like after his major achievements, and what are the odds Buehrle stays on the Hall of Fame ballot long enough to make his case interesting. Plus, the latest on Carlos Rodon, Jon Garland, and Jake Burger.
