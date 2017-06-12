MLB: Cabrera delivers walk-off home run for Tigers
Miguel Cabrera delivered a walk-off home run for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, while Matt Davidson continued his good form for the Chicago White Sox. Cabrera was the hero for the Tigers with his first home run since May 20, a two-run walk-off shot that gave Detroit a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
