Martin's fluky homer, Morales's blast helps Blue Jays rally past White Sox 7-3

Russell Martin hit a fluky two-run homer to tie the game and Kendrys Morales followed that up with a two-run blast as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Pillar had an RBI single and Ryan Goins drove in a run with a triple as Toronto came back from a 3-0 deficit to avoid a sweep at the hands of the last-place White Sox.

