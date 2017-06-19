Leury latest White Sox to land on DL
The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger on his left hand, the club announced Monday. The team has not announced a corresponding roster move, but it plans to make one prior to Tuesday night's series opener at Minnesota.
