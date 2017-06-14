Lay off the little guy: Pedroia is important
On a sun-soaked Memorial Day afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field...or U.S. Cellular Field...or Comiskey Park...or whatever the Chicago White Sox are choosing to call their home this week; Dustin Pedroia crashed to the ground, wrists-first, after colliding with Jose Abreu in a play at the first base bag. The tumble landed Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list and immediately the murmurs began: "is it time for the Red Sox to move on from Pedroia?" The longest-tenured member of the Sox, Pedroia was pegged as the heir apparent team leader following the void left by David Ortiz's retirement.
