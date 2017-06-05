Kluber, Edwin lead Tribe over White Sox
In his second start since being activated from the disabled list, Indians ace Corey Kluber came through with another solid outing on Friday night. Backed by Edwin Encarnacion 's go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth, Kluber's six strong innings led the Indians to a 7-3 victory over the White Sox at Progressive Field.
