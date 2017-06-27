Jose Quintana stokes trade market
I imagine that MLB teams already do their due diligence on potential trade targets and signings to such an extent that one series can't change or accelerate a direction all that much. Even if that's the case, the White Sox knocking off the Yankees thanks to 1) Jose Quintana throwing a gem and 2) New York's bullpen collapsing provides plenty of popcorn value as the trade season heats up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC