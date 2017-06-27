Jose Quintana stokes trade market

I imagine that MLB teams already do their due diligence on potential trade targets and signings to such an extent that one series can't change or accelerate a direction all that much. Even if that's the case, the White Sox knocking off the Yankees thanks to 1) Jose Quintana throwing a gem and 2) New York's bullpen collapsing provides plenty of popcorn value as the trade season heats up.

