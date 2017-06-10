Jose Abreu exits game with bruised left leg after hit by pitch
Jose Abreu survived a scary moment during the White Sox' 7-3 loss to the Indians on Friday night. Down 4-3 in the seventh inning, Abreu took a pitch off of his left leg and immediately dropped to the ground, requiring the assistance of manager Rick Renteria and head trainer Herm Schneider before he could stand and exit the field.
