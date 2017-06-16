Is Melky Cabrera 'underrated' as outfielder? White Sox say yes
Defensive metrics don't much like Melky Cabrera, but White Sox manager Rick Renteria believes the veteran left fielder is "underrated" in the field. A prime example came in the fifth inning Friday night, when Cabrera picked up a single to left field and threw perfectly on target to catcher Omar Narvaez to get Steve Pearce out at home.
