Iowa Pitcher Ryan Erickson Drafted in...

Iowa Pitcher Ryan Erickson Drafted in 30th Round by Chicago White Sox

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Black Heart Gold Pants

As we head to the final quarter of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Hawkeyes were able to hang their hat on having a fourth player taken, with Ryan Erickson being taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 30th round. Erickson spent three years with Iowa after transferring from Johnson County Community College and turned into an extremely valuable piece to the Iowa pitching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC