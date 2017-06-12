Iowa Pitcher Ryan Erickson Drafted in 30th Round by Chicago White Sox
As we head to the final quarter of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Hawkeyes were able to hang their hat on having a fourth player taken, with Ryan Erickson being taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 30th round. Erickson spent three years with Iowa after transferring from Johnson County Community College and turned into an extremely valuable piece to the Iowa pitching staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC