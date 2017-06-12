Iowa Pitcher Ryan Erickson Drafted in 30th Round by Chicago White Sox

As we head to the final quarter of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Hawkeyes were able to hang their hat on having a fourth player taken, with Ryan Erickson being taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 30th round. Erickson spent three years with Iowa after transferring from Johnson County Community College and turned into an extremely valuable piece to the Iowa pitching staff.

