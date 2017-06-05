Holmberg, Abreu leads White Sox past ...

Holmberg, Abreu leads White Sox past Indians 5-3

David Holmberg allowed two runs in five innings for his first win in two years, Jose Abreu had an RBI single in a three-run first and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night. Holmberg recorded his first victory since July 30, 2015 when he pitched for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh.

