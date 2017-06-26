Guillen's No. 13 should be next on Wh...

Guillen's No. 13 should be next on White Sox's retired list

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

If Chicago White Sox fans have their say, there is going to be one more uniform number retired at Guaranteed Rate Field, possibly next season. White Sox vs. New York Yankees Guaranteed Rate Field TV: WGN Monday; Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Thursday; Comcast SportsNet Plus Wednesday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The White Sox's David Holmberg vs. Jordan Montgomery Monday; Jose Quintana vs. Luis Severino Tuesday; TBA vs. Masahiro Tanaka Wednesday; James Shields vs. Luis Cessa Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,103 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC