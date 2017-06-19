Gray goes 7 innings, Athletics rally ...

Gray goes 7 innings, Athletics rally to beat White Sox 5-3

Sonny Gray pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday. Gray picked up his first win since May 24. Rosales and Joyce broke it open with their drives against David Robertson and Chris Beck to start the ninth, and Oakland completed the three-game sweep after getting dominated by Derek Holland.

