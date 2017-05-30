Goldberg's first callup comes at perfect time

The callup of Brad Goldberg from Triple-A Charlotte to the White Sox Saturday is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for the right-handed reliever. But with the team playing in Detroit this weekend, and against the Indians at Progressive Field next weekend as part of a nine-game road trip, it's also a geographically beneficial move for the Cleveland native and 10th-round selection in the 2013 MLB Draft.

