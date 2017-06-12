Gilman alumnus Gavin Sheets drafted 49th by White Sox out of Wake Forest

Wake Forest's Bobby Hearn, left, and Carter Bach, center, congratulate Gavin Sheets after his game-winning hit against West Virginia during an NCAA regional game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, June 3, 2017. Wake Forest's Bobby Hearn, left, and Carter Bach, center, congratulate Gavin Sheets after his game-winning hit against West Virginia during an NCAA regional game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.