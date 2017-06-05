Garcia, Sanchez, Frazier homer as White Sox beat Rays 4-2
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez scores after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia follows the flight of his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC