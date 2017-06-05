Frazier's extra work starting to pay ...

Frazier's extra work starting to pay off at plate

14 hrs ago

Thanks to a 3-for-4 effort against the Rays on Thursday, White Sox slugger Todd Frazier pushed his batting average to above .200 for the first time since May 20. His two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning helped bring the White Sox to within one run before "We fought our way back. We even had a chance to tie it and win it," Frazier said.

Chicago, IL

