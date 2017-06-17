Frazier, Davidson, Abreu hit solo homers to lift White Sox over Blue Jays 5-2
Chicago White Sox designated hitter Todd Frazier celebrates after scoring on his solo home run with third baseman Matt Davidson as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile looks on during second inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette TORONTO - Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC