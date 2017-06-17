Frazier, Davidson, Abreu hit solo hom...

Frazier, Davidson, Abreu hit solo homers to lift White Sox over Blue Jays 5-2

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Todd Frazier celebrates after scoring on his solo home run with third baseman Matt Davidson as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile looks on during second inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette TORONTO - Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC