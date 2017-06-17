Frazier, Davidson, Abreu hit solo homers to lift White Sox over Blue Jays 5-2

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Todd Frazier celebrates after scoring on his solo home run with third baseman Matt Davidson as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile looks on during second inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette TORONTO - Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win.

