Fantasy Plays: What's wrong with Machado and Quintana?

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado flips his bat during his at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado flips his bat during his at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.