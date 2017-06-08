Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-ye...

Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-year-old Florida girl

MIAMI - An ex-convict from Alabama was arrested early Thursday on charges of kidnapping, killing and disposing of the body of a 12-year-old Florida girl. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said during a news conference that Robert Letroy Howard, 38, often "frequented" the apartment of his girlfriend in the Aspen Village apartment complex where Naomi Jones lived with her family near Pensacola.

