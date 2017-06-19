Davisa early homer backs Cottona s ge...

Davisa early homer backs Cottona s gem in Aa s win

The A's opened another road series on Friday still trying to crack the mystery of why they can't seem to win away from the Coliseum. They may have found the beginnings of the answer as designated hitter Khris Davis went 2-for-3 with a first-inning two-run home run while left fielder Matt Joyce added a solo shot in the fifth in a 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

