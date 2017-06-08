Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping the Chicago White Sox stop a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory ove Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sw Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey asserted Thursday that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC