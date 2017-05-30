Chicago White Sox's Hostetler prepare...

Chicago White Sox's Hostetler prepared for draft

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

When they are on the clock on June 12, the Sox are confident all of Nick Hostetler's hard work is going to pay off. White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park TV: WGN Friday; Comcast SportsNet Saturday and Sunday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Derek Holland vs. Michael Fulmer Friday at 6:10 p.m.; Miguel Gonzalez vs. Jordan Zimmermann Saturday at 3:10 p.m.; David Holmberg vs. Justin Verlander Sunday at 12:10 p.m. At a glance: On their last homestand, the White Sox won 3 of 4 vs. the Tigers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC