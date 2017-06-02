Chicago White Sox: Is Jose Quintana hurting trade value?
Jose Quintana's name has been in the rumor mill for months, but will his rough first two months dampen teams' interest in the White Sox left-hander? The trade clock on Jose Quintana started running from virtually the moment the Chicago White Sox dealt Chris Sale to Boston. With a full-scale rebuild underway, surely general manager Rick Hahn wouldn't waste much time shipping out his other talented lefty with years of team control remaining.
