Chapman ends rally, Yanks top White Sox

18 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Jordan Montgomery matched his season high with seven solid innings and closer Aroldis Chapman shut down a ninth-inning rally just in time, lifting the Yankees over the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night. New York led 6-1 entering the ninth, but Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve gave up a three-run homer to Tim Anderson and Chapman allowed an RBI double to Jose Abreu.

