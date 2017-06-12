Castillo hits grand slam, Orioles beat White Sox 10-6
Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a six-game losing streak with a rain-delayed 10-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. Castillo gave the Orioles an 8-5 lead with his drive against Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth inning and helped prevent them from matching their longest slide of the season.
